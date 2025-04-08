Digihost Technology’s (DGXX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGXX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.
Digihost Technology Stock Down 10.2 %
Shares of DGXX stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 5.61. Digihost Technology has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.77.
Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million.
Digihost Technology Company Profile
Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
