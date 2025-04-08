Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. Culp has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $6.85.
Insider Transactions at Culp
In related news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp purchased 14,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $69,164.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,628.20. The trade was a 17.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aron R. English acquired 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,688.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,711,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,642,085.20. This trade represents a 0.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 67,403 shares of company stock valued at $345,152 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp
Culp Company Profile
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Culp
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.