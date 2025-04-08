CIBC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Stock

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQX. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.81.

Shares of CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.88.

In other Equinox Gold news, Senior Officer Gordana Vicentijevic sold 10,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total value of C$87,865.75. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian D’amici sold 23,062 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.21, for a total value of C$189,339.02. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,008 shares of company stock worth $545,544.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

