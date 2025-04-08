Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $232.00 at Barclays

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBOE. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $207.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $234.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,872.31. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 65,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after buying an additional 30,270 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at about $6,089,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Further Reading

