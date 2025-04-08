Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of BTX stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 4.61.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.0862 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.73%. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics’s payout ratio is currently -38.33%.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

