Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Jones Trading upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BEAM

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

BEAM stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $802,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,306,628.25. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 5,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $104,117.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,344.90. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,698 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 816.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.