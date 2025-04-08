Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $8.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $708.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anavex Life Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 51,946 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 913,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 2,419.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 590,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

