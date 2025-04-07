StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCIGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $8.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $88.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

