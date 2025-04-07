StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $8.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $88.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.