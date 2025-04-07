StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $8.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $88.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.62.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.
