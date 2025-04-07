Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 8.5 %
CMCT opened at $0.24 on Monday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44. The company has a market cap of $3.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.62.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 EPS for the current year.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.
