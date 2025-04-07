Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 8.5 %

CMCT opened at $0.24 on Monday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44. The company has a market cap of $3.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -12.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51,766 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 658.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118,275 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 168,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109,425 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.