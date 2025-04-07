StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Lifeway Foods Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of LWAY stock opened at $23.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $364.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $28.61.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.19). Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 71.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
