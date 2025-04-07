MasterCraft Boat’s (MCFT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of MasterCraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCFT

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of MCFT opened at $15.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $263.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.71. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $23.12.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 47,510 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,071,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,562,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,939,000 after purchasing an additional 189,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 133,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.