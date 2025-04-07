G-III Apparel Group’s (GIII) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $30.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GIII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.59 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.