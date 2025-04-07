LyondellBasell Industries’ (LYB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $57.57 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.47%.

In other news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This trade represents a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

