Kraft Heinz’s (KHC) Sell Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

