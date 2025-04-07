Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $0.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. ( NASDAQ:AWH Free Report ) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,898 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

