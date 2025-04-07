Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $0.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.01.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million.
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
