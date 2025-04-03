Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.76 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,558 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,235 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 30.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Oshkosh by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,375,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

