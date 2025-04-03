Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 17,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth about $1,133,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.09.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:IR opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

