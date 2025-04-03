Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 363.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HIW. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HIW opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

About Highwoods Properties



Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.



