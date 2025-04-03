Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDY opened at $500.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $522.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $501.65 and its 200-day moving average is $476.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.00.

In other news, COO George C. Bobb III sold 6,308 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.77, for a total transaction of $3,203,013.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,445.14. This trade represents a 37.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total transaction of $367,091.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,018.84. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,571 shares of company stock valued at $17,709,721. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

