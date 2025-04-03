Sei Investments Co. Has $3.77 Million Position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 84,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 94,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 120,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

In related news, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $34,626.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,579.98. The trade was a 3.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracey Sacco sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $215,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,490. The trade was a 8.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,772 shares of company stock worth $11,245,798. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.59. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $46.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

