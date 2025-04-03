Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,909 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,543,000 after buying an additional 119,187 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 487.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $174.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.69 and a 1-year high of $236.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.34 and a 200-day moving average of $179.42.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.50.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

