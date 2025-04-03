Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.45 Million Stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 172.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,126 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Zeta Global Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

