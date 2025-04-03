Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,772,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Walker & Dunlop worth $366,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,227,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,474,000 after acquiring an additional 402,313 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 380.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,748 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth about $3,469,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 45.1% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 61,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,508,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,455,672.91. This trade represents a 4.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.63. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.18). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $341.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.01%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

