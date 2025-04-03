Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,910,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Diodes worth $364,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIOD. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diodes by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Diodes by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other news, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $162,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $53,238.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,596.28. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,680 shares of company stock worth $262,267 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

DIOD opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

