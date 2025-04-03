AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in AECOM by 1,847.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 274,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 260,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AECOM by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,339,000 after buying an additional 220,035 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in AECOM by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 349,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,386,000 after buying an additional 128,580 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in AECOM by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 272,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after acquiring an additional 128,346 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $9,774,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AECOM has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $118.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

