Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 105.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,840 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 124,037 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 9.6 %

HMY stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.1245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

