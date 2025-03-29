Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $12.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets cut Lightspeed Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.09.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 3.1 %

LSPD opened at $9.08 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. State Street Corp increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 79,696 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 123,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter worth about $499,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

