BMO Capital Markets Lowers Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $14.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSPD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.09.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of LSPD opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 29.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 79,696 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 123,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

