Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEVA. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 276.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aeva Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aeva Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $4.87 to $5.22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Aeva Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Aeva Technologies Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen Paul Zadesky sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $51,978.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,174. The trade was a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc purchased 821,610 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $4,502,422.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,669,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,427,906.48. This trade represents a 6.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,279 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

