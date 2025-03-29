Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $21.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -160.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $47,920.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,760.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,652 shares of company stock valued at $116,971 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

