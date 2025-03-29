Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $101.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 64.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,656. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

