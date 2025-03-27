Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of TG Therapeutics worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 562.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.86 and a beta of 2.30.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $108.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $285,899.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,847,231.83. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

