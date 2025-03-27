Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 470.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Price Performance

FPI stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.66. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.87.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 102.89% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.