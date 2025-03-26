Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 113,139 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $4,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.76%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

