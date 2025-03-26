Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 87.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,977,000 after acquiring an additional 345,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,070,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 59,278.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 280,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,697,000 after purchasing an additional 279,795 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,382,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,632,199,000 after purchasing an additional 132,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $579.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $566.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.02.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.60.

Read Our Latest Report on ROP

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,253.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This trade represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.