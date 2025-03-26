Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $296.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.71.

LOW opened at $230.61 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.71.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

