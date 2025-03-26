Promising Toy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 24th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Dollar Tree, and TKO Group are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares of companies that primarily design, produce, or market toys, games, and related consumer products. Their performance can be influenced by seasonal trends, consumer preferences, and entertainment industry shifts, which sometimes makes them a niche, yet volatile, area within the broader market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded up $13.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $922.32. 1,043,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,432. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $987.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $945.45. The stock has a market cap of $409.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,179,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,930,635. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.12.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded up $3.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,940,630. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.89 and a 200-day moving average of $137.93. Target has a one year low of $101.76 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Shares of DLTR traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,547,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,726. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $137.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.12.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

NYSE TKO traded up $2.88 on Monday, reaching $152.76. 1,076,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,924. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of -363.83 and a beta of 1.08. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $84.88 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

