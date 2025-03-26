ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 71,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ITT by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 52,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT opened at $139.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.07. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.01 and a twelve month high of $161.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ITT from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ITT in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.38.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

