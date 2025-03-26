Enhancing Capital LLC Buys Shares of 23,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 4.4% of Enhancing Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,110,000 after acquiring an additional 182,648 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 40,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,464,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $250.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.