Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,894,000 after purchasing an additional 621,830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Azenta by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 107,339 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 77,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Azenta by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 149,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upgraded Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Azenta Price Performance

Azenta stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $63.58.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

