Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Position Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,346 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Celsius by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.