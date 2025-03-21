Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 624,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $11,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STWD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $48,841,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $24,791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,345,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,960,000 after purchasing an additional 399,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 891,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,174,000 after purchasing an additional 390,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $7,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.68. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.55%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

