TigerOak Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 245,733 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 245,733 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,999,000. NVIDIA makes up 12.1% of TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 43,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,771,000. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 180,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.76.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,449 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,727. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

