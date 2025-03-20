NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.9% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,449 shares of company stock worth $11,960,727 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.76.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.71 and a 200-day moving average of $131.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

