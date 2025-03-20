Ellis Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12,898.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,836,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55,859,917 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,589,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after buying an additional 11,525,969 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after buying an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 47,220,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,734,483,000 after buying an additional 6,118,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.76.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.71 and its 200 day moving average is $131.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,449 shares of company stock worth $11,960,727 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

