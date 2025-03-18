Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for JLL Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

NYSE:JLL opened at $253.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $171.45 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,402,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,276,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

