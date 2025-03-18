Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHEF

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Down 0.2 %

CHEF opened at $52.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $66.51.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.46%. Analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 502,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,106,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth $1,309,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.