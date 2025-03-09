Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 246.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GMS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,277,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,308,000 after purchasing an additional 854,987 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,490,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 340,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 110,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

GMS Price Performance

GMS stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Profile

(Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.