Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Purchases 134 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,135,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total value of $811,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,109,006 shares in the company, valued at $300,130,293.78. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,455.10. The trade was a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,314 shares of company stock worth $13,337,753 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Stock Performance
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on MongoDB from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.87.
MongoDB Profile
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
