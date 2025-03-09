Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 798.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,752,000 after buying an additional 2,616,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88,692 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 956.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,043,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,500,000 after acquiring an additional 31,064 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.21. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $122.90.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

